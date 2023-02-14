Adelowo Oladipo

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has reiterated his commitment to revamping the Judicial arm of government adding that it is critical to the development of democracy.

Governor Sani Bello stated this at the commissioning of the High Court I and II complexes in Kontagora reconstructed and furnished at the cost of over N226 Million.

He expressed delight that the completion of the reconstruction work and furnishing of the High Court complexes will engender a quick dispensation of Justice.

In her response, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, observed that Judiciary plays a crucial role in a functional democracy.

While appreciating the Governor for his continuous and unflinching support to the Judiciary, the CJ said she is hopeful that the structures will remain beneficial to humanity.

She also commended the efforts of her predecessor Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari, who ensured that the project started during her tenure.

The High Court I and II reconstruction project was awarded in 2021 to Messrs Design Brief Consultant Ltd, at an initial cost of over N145.9Million which later had a cost variation of over N50.5 million while the furnishing gulped N30 million.

The reconstruction work was carried out under the Former CJ, while the furnishing was executed under the watch of the present CJ.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello was in the company of the Vice Presidential candidate of APC and former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shetima, Deputy Speaker, House of Reps, Ahmed Idris Wase, Chief Judge of the State, Halima Ibrahim Adbulmalik, APC stalwarts and other dignitaries including the Gubernatorial candidate of APC in the State, Umaru Mohammed Bago.

