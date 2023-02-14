Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that the state government is making progress towards the establishment of the Niger State Renewable Energy Agency.

Governor Sani Bello made the disclosure during the launch of Power Niger and distribution of Home Solar Systems at the Government House, Minna.

He explained that clean, safe and renewable energy is trending globally and it is imperative to train people in renewable energy to build technical capacity and have good hands that can maintain streets lights.

The Governor said the state government saw the need to partner with Asolar company in order to enlighten the people, especially those at the rural communities on the need to embrace a safe, clean and renewable energy.

He expressed delight that the people at the rural areas have welcomed the idea, thereby making high demands of the solar systems.

“Going forward, we intend to introduce more renewable energy initiatives in the state so as to reduce pressure on the national grid. We intend to grow the base and grow number of beneficiaries across the state,” he said.

“We are making progress towards starting Niger State Renewable Energy Agency.”

He appreciated the partnership with Asolar and all the MDAs that participated in making the partnership a success, while suggesting that an alternative to firewood should be considered by the company to help address the challenges of indiscriminate tree felling especially in the state.

The Managing Director (M.D), Asolar, Ibrahim Usman said the partnership with the state government has led to the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1,7 and 17 by the Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration.

He disclosed that the project is a pilot scheme to commence with the distribution of 3,500 units of solar systems to all the eight local government areas in Niger North Senatorial District before the general elections.

The Managing Director also said that over 7,000 units of the solar systems will soon be distributed to other Senatorial Districts in the state.





He commended the Governor for his efforts at ensuring that communities in the state are provided with safe energy at a 40% subsidized total price of the products adding that beneficiaries are expected to make monthly payment of N2,000 for three years.

In his remark, Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Muhammad Sani Lafiya said the project addresses the needs of rural dwellers, who are major contributors to the state’s economy.

He appreciated the Governor for supporting the initiative.

