Sandra Nwaokolo

The Mayor of General Luna town in the Philippines, Matt Florido, has announced that he will be giving additional pay to his single staff members in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The Mayor has deemed it necessary to show his appreciation for the additional hours worked by the single staff and make them feel appreciated.

The extra compensation would come in the form of a triple daily wage for those who have been single for more than five years, while other unattached staff members would receive double pay or a paid day off.

The Mayor, who has been single all his life, indicated that he understood the difficulties of being single on Valentine’s Day and aimed to show his solidarity with his staff.

He made the payments for the third consecutive year and has included a stringent vetting process for eligible staff.

The vetting process required questions to verify their single status, such as the last time they were in a relationship, reasons for breaking up, and why they are still single.

The vetting process led to 37 of the 289 town hall employees receiving the bonus.

Mayor Florido will personally finance the bonus payment of 28,000 pesos ($511), expressing his admiration for the single staff’s commitment to their work, which is also a reflection of their light responsibilities at home.

The payment would be made to the staff during the Valentine’s Day party. During the event, participants would be engaged in dating games, which the Mayor suggested may lead to some forming romantic relationships.

He affirmed that the attached staff members have been supportive and understand the plight of the single staff members.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE