Niger State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, after a very busy deliberation, passed five bills into law and sent them to the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago for an accent.

Among the bills signed into law was one to amend the Niger State Tax Administration and consolidation law.

The bill was introduced by the majority leader of the House, Hon. Idris Musa Vatsa representing Lapai Constituency, and seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Andrew Doma, representing Shiroro Constituency, was passed to improve tax collection in the state and increase revenue generation.

Other bills introduced by the majority leader of the house and passed into law included a bill for a law to establish the Niger State Investment Promotion Agency and for other matters connected therewith.

Additionally, a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the public-private partnership agency and other matters related to 2023″ was also passed.

Similarly, a bill amending the Niger State University of Education Law, 2013, and other related matters, was passed after its third reading.

The house also heard a report on planning and appropriation from its chairman, Hon. Zubairu Ismaila, representing Rafi Constituency, on the 2024 budget estimate.

Following extensive deliberation in the plenary and by the Committee of the whole, on Wednesday Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s initial budget estimate of N613, 274, 884, and 697.00 was increased to N613, 994, 801, and 697.00, a N720 million increase.

The House had since gone on recess and shall resume on February 6, 2024.

The Speaker of the 10th Legislative Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Abdulmalik Sarkindaji representing Mariga Constituency who was represented by his deputy, Hon Afiniki Eunice Dauda, commended the members for giving their best towards ensuring the quick passage of the 2024 budget.

