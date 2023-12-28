Nigerian youth and young entrepreneurs have been promised economic prosperity in the form of access to capital and the opportunity to grow their businesses by the present administration.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on the sidelines of her visit to the state, the minister for youth development, Dr Jemila Bio Ibrahim, disclosed programmes aimed at galvanising development among youths in the country.

The minister, who said that the renewed hope and vision of Mr President promised lots of laudable initiatives that the country had not seen in ages, added that the job of the ministry was to create an enabling environment and opportunities for young people to prosper.

“We’re coming with a message and action of economic prosperity. We are tired of the past, and that’s why we identify with Mr. President’s action plans as an uncommon liberator of young men and women. And this will be replicated in the Youth Development Ministry.

“We have initiatives coming up like the National Youth Development Bank. This is an initiative, endorsed and supported by Mr. President, that will increase access to capital and, of course, create access to markets for young entrepreneurs, she said.

The minister, who was inaugurated about two months ago, said the ministry has lofty initiatives, despite being a new ministry.

She said the ministry is determined to work to actualize the renewed hope and vision of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the Nigerian youth, as well as the action plan of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

“There’s an institutional and governance structure that needs to be in place to ensure we drive the renewed hope agenda to a very laudable outcome.

“It’s important we let Nigerian youth know the action plan and vision of Mr. President and that of the ministry. It’s important we work as a ministry to support, drive, and implement the vision to align with Mr President’s vision for the Nigerian youth,” she said.

Dr Jemila Bio Ibrahim appealed to youth in the state to support the youth and gender inclusion programmes of the Kwara state government, as exemplified by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, which she said were being emulated by other states in the country, “upon which I was given a platform and made visible.”

She also appealed to members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to modify their slogan to remain, ‘Build the youth, build the nation’ without the assumed threat in the complete version, while advising youth not to misuse the opportunity of having one of their own in government.

This is just as she enjoined the youth as well as the elderly to be patient with the governments for well-thought-out plans for the youth, while she promised to engage the youth more in the planned programmes and actions.

The highlights of the minister’s visit to Kwara state were the reception at the airport, a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, a stakeholder meeting at the state ministry of youth development, and the presentation of a blueprint on youth development by members of the youth council in the state.

Present at the events were representatives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, the NYSC, state ministry officials, and paramilitary formations

