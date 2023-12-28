Three members of a dreaded armed robbery gang that attacked a woman and robbed her of over 3 million naira have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The suspects were reportedly arrested following intelligence investigations by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

Members of the gang had reportedly in August 2023 killed a resident of the Pjodu Berger area of the state simply identified as Temitope.

The image maker of the state police command , Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the arrest, said that the leader of the gang, Sheriff Owolabi was arrested in the Warewa community of Ogun State.

According to Hundeyin, members of the gang had on the 14th of November 2023 attacked a driver around the Oregun area of the state and abducted her.

He narrated that the trader, around 10 p.m on the said day closing her business when the armed robbers swooped on her.

The Lagos police image maker said that the suspects allegedly dragged the woman into her Toyota Venza car, with Reg. No. BWR 49 DE and drove off with the victim.

The armed robbers reportedly drove the trader around Lagos before forcing her to transfer #3.2 million (three million two hundred thousand naira) into an account.

The Lagos State police image maker said that the investigations started with the arrest of one Sheriff Olakunle, who was arrested in the Mushin area of the state with the stolen phones

The suspect led the police operatives to the POS operator, who also assisted the robbers to cash the transferred money from the victim’s account.

Hundeyin said that the operatives later saw some evidence left behind by the robbers, which led to the arrest of the leader of the gang, Sheriff Owolabi at Warewa village in Ogun.

The Lagos police spokesperson said “he confessed to the crime and led the police to arrest another gang member, one Ibrahim Gambo in the Ibafo area of Ogun.

“It was revealed that the suspects took the robbed car to Ibadan and sold it to their suspected criminal receiver who came from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The suspect had confessed to a series of car snatching in Lagos. He also confessed that the cars were sold to the same buyer called Alhaji from Cotonou.”

