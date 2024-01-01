The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the past year presented many challenges, true, but it also gave him major triumphs, both of which make up the fabric of existence.

He made this known on Monday while presenting his special New Year message to the people of the state.

He noted that it was a year that tested the mettle of individuals, peoples, and nations, confronting them with all forms of challenges but also presenting us with manifold opportunities.

His words, “For Nigeria, and especially our beloved state, Kogi, I will only say that the past 12 months testified to our resilience and fortitude. Our battles and victories reflect not our wisdom or strength but the mercy and help that the Almighty God, to whom be all glory, bestowed upon us.

“On the 27th of January, 2024, we will mark the conclusion of the 8th year of our audacious journey in the New Direction Administration in Kogi State. By the grace of God, all people of goodwill can testify that we made each successive year to bring forth fruits that signify our brutal commitment to the progress of Kogi State. The cumulative results of our first and second terms reflect deliberate and sustained efforts during our tenure to fulfil the promises we made to you, our dear citizens.

“The legacies we are leaving behind across the state echo louder as a scorecard than any words. They are the eloquent proof of our dedication to transformational leadership and effective governance that we promised you.

According to him, this new-year message is not the place to reel out a comprehensive rundown of our achievements. For that, you will have to wait for my handover speech in 26 days. What is key now is that you, the great people of Kogi State, have given me my choice of a successor in the person of Governor-Elect Ahmed Usman Ododo and his deputy, Joel Oyibo Salifu, whom you elected so resoundingly on November 11, 2023. My dear Kogites, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your confidence in our new direction reinforces our conviction that it is indeed the right direction.

“The outcome of the 2023 Kogi State Governorship Elections is the greatest mark of approval you could have given to me as my time in Lugard House winds down. For now, I can be certain, as far as is humanly possible, that our legacies will be continued and consolidated. Therefore, as the transition to the incoming administration proceeds apace, let me reassure you that I have the utmost confidence in the team that will be taking over from me.

“His Excellency, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and his No. 2 will not only build upon the solid foundation laid by my administration but they will also be armed with a painstakingly drafted blueprint for even more accelerated and proportional development for Kogi State in all her constituencies,” he said.

