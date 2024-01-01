Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has urged youths to shun violence and embrace peace for the overall economic development and progress of the country.

According to a statement issued by his media office on Monday, Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the call on Sunday in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, while speaking with journalists on the need for enduring peace in the Senatorial District, Abia State and Nigeria at large.

The lawmaker while inspecting a multi-billion naira cashew processing plant he is building in the community, urged young people to embrace dialogue, tolerance, compromise and accommodation for the economic development of the area.

According to him, there is a need for youths to realise that there is no alternative to peace if the Senatorial District, State and Nigeria must grow economically.

He appealed to the youths in Abia state to work closely with the government and security operatives in the state to restore peace and stability for businesses to strive.

“Our message to the youths in Abia State is to stop acts that will demoralise investors. They should allow us to come home and invest. It is my hope that by the time we finish this factory—which is purely agro-allied, all cashew nuts produced in Nigeria would be exported raw. I want to produce cashew nuts that can be exported and help the country earn foreign money in order to reduce the rising rate of dollar.

“Young people should learn to stop fighting security agencies, but be friends with them. As governor, I worked closely with them and they should cooperate with the new government so that we can have peace in the state and other parts of the country.

“It is only when we have peace, social growth that we can have a conducive atmosphere to live in. Let the youths give us peace so that we can employ them.”

Kalu noted that the establishment of the factory was to mitigate the ravaging effects of youth restiveness, unemployment and insecurity in the state.

