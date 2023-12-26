The National Drug Dosage Calculation Competition for Nurses (NDDCCN) has tasked Nigerian Nurses with drug dosage calculation problems in a competition.

Seven out of over 100 nursing students in Nigeria made it to the final stage of the National competition, which was held yesterday virtually.

Icons in the Nursing field graced the occasion: the keynote speaker, Mrs Feyintoluwa Ogungbenro, Chief Nursing Officer of Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos. She delivered an insightful and thought-provoking keynote address on the topic, “The Role of the Nurse in Medication Safety.”

The special guests at the event include: Mr. Adewale Muraina, Cardiac Cara Nurse, Fargo, USA; Mr. Idris Akintan, Advanced Perioperative Nurse Specialist, Virginia, USA; Miss Mercy Ogboni, Infection Prevention and Control Nurse Specialist, Nottingham, UK; Mr. Joseph Adesina, ICU Nurse, Wolverhampton, UK; Mr. Isaiah Osatuyi, Wellness Nurse, Wolverhampton, UK.

In her keynote address, Mrs Ogungbenro commended the NDDCCN team for organizing such an innovative event and she highlighted that the topic of discussion is pertinent as it addresses the Goal 3 of the sustainable development goals- ‘Good health and wellbeing’.

The Nurse emphasized the role of nurses in the different stages of the process- prescribing, educating, administering and monitoring.

She admonished nurses not just to work hard, but also to work smart as they provide safe and quality care to patients.

Over 100 nursing students from various schools, colleges and departments of Nursing in Nigeria participated in the dosage calculation drill, but only seven of them made it to the grand finale- Joshua Agboola, Ladoke Akintola University ofTechnology; Rebecca Akinyinka, University of Ibadan; Jemilat Yakubu, University of Ibadan; David Adebisi, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Fahd Yakubu, University of Ibadan; Favour Ojo, University of Ibadan; Ifeoluwa Fasina, University of Ibadan.

The 7 contestants were drilled on questions relating to drug dosage calculations and cardiovascular pharmacology.

After a very competitive challenge, the winner emerged, in person of Favour Ojo from the University of Ibadan.

The first runner-up was Rebecca Akinyinka, University of Ibadan, while the second runner-up was Jemilat Yakubu also from the University of Ibadan.

The first prize was given a sum of FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND NAIRA (#500,000). The second and third prizes had one hundred thousand naira (#100,000) and fifty thousand naira (#50,000) respectively.

Panellists in the event are: Mr. Oluwatobi Adewumi, the quiz master; Mr. Daniel Olasunkanmi, the scorekeeper; Miss Oluwadamilola Fadodun, the event moderator.

