The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on December 23, destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes were in continuation of efforts to rid the Niger Delta region of activities of oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals.

He said the illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.

According to him, having been confirmed to be active, authorisation was obtained to destroy the six sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality.

“In spite of the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation.

“Abubakar, who spent the Christmas day with troops in the Northeast and currently in Katsina to fete troops, called on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

