Frontline troops of the Nigerian Army engaged in battling insurgencies in the North-East subregion have been commended for ensuring that the conflict remains contained within the subregion.

The commendation came from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday as he celebrated Christmas festivities with the troops and hosted a luncheon through the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at the Headquarters of the 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni-Gari, Yobe state.

The Christmas Luncheon, organized by Headquarters, Theatre Command, JTF (NE) OPHK, aimed to share a moment of joy with the frontline troops to boost their morale and allow them to interact freely in the theatre of operation.

The event also sought to create an atmosphere where officers and soldiers could meet outside the trenches to wine and dine, not relent but continuously build on the successes recorded so far.

While delivering his Christmas message to the troops, the COAS mentioned that “over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season, not because they do not want to, but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.”

Represented by the Commander Armoured Corps, Major General MS Ahmed, the COAS appreciated the sacrifices, efforts, and commitment of the troops in the fight against insurgency. Taoreed Lagbaja added that Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects that will directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

Also speaking, the representative of Yobe state Governor, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Security, congratulated the troops who made it to the end of the year 2023. Dahiru Abdulsalam also used the opportunity to commend the sacrifices and efforts of troops in ensuring sanity and stability in the North East.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander JTF NE OPHK, Major General GU Chibuisi, stated that the choice of Buni Gari for this year’s celebration was driven by the desire to ensure that troops outside the Theatre Headquarters also experienced the COAS’s care during the festive season.

In his remarks, the Commander Sector 2 OPHK, Major General MLD Saraso, thanked the COAS for his distinguished leadership and appreciated the Theatre Commander for bringing the celebration to Sector 2 Area of Responsibility.

The occasion was graced by the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN Kai, Representative of Yobe State Governor, General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Commander Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Heads of Security Agencies in Yobe State, among other senior officers across OPHK theatre of operations.

