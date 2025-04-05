NDDC donates medication, relief materials to Imo correctional centre

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in conjunction with the Peace and Development Projects, Velma Foundation, Benioni Akpa Development Foundation, and Lov Network Foundation, have presented medications and other relief materials for comfort to the Imo State maximum correctional centre to boost the welfare of inmates.

Presenting the materials to the Controller of Imo State Command, Michael Okechukwu Okorie, the representative of the NGO, Sir Mathias Ovie, said that the essence of the gesture replicated in other states of the Niger Delta was to help decongest the correctional centres.

He said the programme cuts across the nine states of the Niger Delta region, and among the items donated were mattresses, mats, and medications, among others.

Sir Ovie said the NDDC would also implement a series of prison decongestion and more welfare programmes that are set to impact thousands of lives in the region, adding that the initiative is designed to address overcrowding in correctional centres; and that they would also secure the release of indigent inmates convicted of minor offenses through the payment of fines.

He said, “The project will focus on individuals who are eligible for release based on the nature of their convictions and their inability to pay court-imposed fines. By intervening in this way, the NDDC aims to ease the burden on correctional facilities while providing an opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society for deserving inmates.

“The NDDC’s intervention reflects its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of the Niger Delta, not only through infrastructure development but also through human-centered initiatives.

“This project is a testament to NDDC continued efforts in promoting peace, justice, and the well-being of the people in the Niger Delta. We believe that by addressing the issue of overcrowding in our correctional centers and improving the conditions of the inmates, NDDC is contributing to the overall development of the region and ensuring that the renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu administration is reaching the indigent members of the region”

Responding, the Controller of the Maximum Correctional Center, Imo State Command, Michael Okechukwu Okorie, thanked NDDC for its generosity in providing medications, mats, mattresses, and other items for the welfare of the inmates, saying that the items would be judiciously put to use for the inmates.

