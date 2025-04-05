Thomas Adewumi varsity, Kwara govt sign MoU to upgrade Omu-Aran hospital

The management of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kwara state government to take over the Omu-Aran General Hospital as a research training centre for its medical students and offer tertiary healthcare services to people.

Speaking at the event, the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, described the signing of the agreement as an historical landmark, saying that, “This is going to transform the healthcare service in Omu-Aran axis and Kwara South at large in terms of quality facilities and competent personnel.

“No doubt, Kwara is privileged to have some individuals who have built names and good reputations for themselves over the years and fortunately, Engineer Johnson Bamidele Adewumi is one of those people.

“We are glad that he is going into this partnership to give quality healthcare service to the people of Kwara South in addition to all what he has been doing as developmental projects through Thomas Adewumi University.”

Also speaking, the Chancellor and Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Engineer (Dr.) Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, expressed appreciation to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for what he described as “unprecedented development in Kwara South and the state as a whole, by his administration.

“The transformation of Omu-Aran General Hospital, which was a secondary healthcare provider to Thomas Adewumi Teaching Hospital as tertiary healthcare is another big plus to us in Kwara South. This is the reason we are led to this event by our traditional rulers to show our excitement and appreciation.

“This partnership is not about TAU or Dr. Adewumi, but the entire Kwara South district. This tertiary healthcare would go a long way in saving lives of people, most especially, those who might be in emergency need.”

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, gave kudos to Governor Abdulrazaq for always doing the needful for the people of Kwara South, saying that, “We will continue to pray for our hardworking governor because of the transformative initiatives embarked upon in the last six years.

“This project is very important to us because it’s first of its kind in Kwara South. Our coming out today in numbers is an attestation to how happy we are for this partnership.

“It often saddens us when we hear our people complaining about going to Oke-Oyi or to neighbouring states to access tertiary healthcare services because anything could happen on the way.

“This transformation would come with job opportunities and improve the economy of Kwara South.

“We, however, appeal to our Governor to help us hasten action on every other things that will make it fully tertiary healthcare service and we’re ready to give all the necessary support as stakeholders.

“We are also grateful for Engineer Adewumi for being a good promoter of development of Kwara South and the entire Kwara and pray to Almighty God to continue to uplift him.”

The signing of the MoU, which took place at the state Ministry of Health, Ilorin was witnessed by traditional rulers from the Kwara South district and eminent stakeholders in health and education sectors.