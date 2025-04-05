Education, pathway to Africa’s green economy — Daura varsity VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, in Katsina State, Prof. Umar Adam Katsayal, mni, has disclosed that sustainable transportation is a pathway to Africa’s green economy.

This was revealed on Saturday by the Vice-Chancellor while presenting a paper at the 3rd Africa Education Summit held in Zimbabwe.

The summit was organised by the Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom, and Africa Education Stakeholders, in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe and supported by Lion Outreach International.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Information and Communications Officer of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Umar Usman, it was noted that the summit was expected to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, strategic partnerships, and a united effort to advance educational excellence across Africa.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a paper titled “Sustainable Transportation Education: A Pathway to Africa’s Green Economy” on Saturday, 5th April, 2025.

The summit, which commenced on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, was officially declared open on Friday, 4th April 2025, by the President and Head of State of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

It featured dynamic, seasoned educators, institutional leaders, policymakers, professionals, and NGOs, led by globally renowned speakers on sub-themes—including the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura.

In his keynote address, the Zimbabwean President called on delegates to centre discussions on innovation and promote well-articulated ideas that would advance Africa by Africans themselves.

“The summit must proffer solutions that will enable developmental progress across the African continent by Africans and further reshape our educational systems to harness our youth for the betterment of Africa,” he said.

He further urged delegates to work concertedly to convert schools into incubators of innovation—to create jobs, rather than merely teaching the ability to speak English, a language their forefathers did not speak.

He affirmed that current African leaders are ready to provide all necessary support for the teeming population of African children to access education and a better life.

The summit served as a premier platform, uniting distinguished leaders in education, policymakers, education funders, development partners, and thought leaders dedicated to transforming the future of education across the continent.

This year’s summit was themed “Translating Our Educational Advancement to Continental Development: A Strategic Approach.”

During his presentation, the Vice-Chancellor used the opportunity to showcase the specialised nature of the university and the unique courses it offers, being the first of its kind in Africa.

He encouraged African countries to explore and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, alongside the university’s Director of Academic Planning and Monitoring, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed, was among the hundreds of delegates who attended the 3rd Africa Education Summit held at Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE