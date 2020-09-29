NCC, Digital Encode support NITRA Innovative Tech Forum on post-COVID-19

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Cybersecurity and Compliance advisory company, Digital Encode, have indicated interest to partner with the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), the national umbrella body of ICT reporters, as it organises a forum that will x-ray the industry’s future plans for ICT growth post pandemic era.

The event, slated to hold on October 15, 2020, will seek to discuss the needs for a fortified ICT sector after the COVID-19 era and the level of preparedness of ICT stakeholders to embrace the challenge of being pivotal to the stability and growth of all other sectors.

A statement from NITRA National Secretariat in Lagos indicates that due to the pandemic and need to observe the COVID-19 protocol on social distancing, the event will be held via a webinar.

This year’s theme, ‘Multi-stakeholder Approach To National Recovery Post-Pandemic’, is in line with the annual event’s generic theme, ‘NITRA Innovative Tech Forum’, a contribution by NITRA to the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) innovations and policies in Nigeria.

Professor Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman, NCC is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the event and will throw more light on the Federal Government’s plans, programmes and policies on post-pandemic strategies using ICT.

Dr. Adewale Obadare and Dr. Seyi Akindeinde, Founders of Digital Encode, while accepting to support the event expressed their readiness to offer their expertise in cybersecurity for organisations to prepare against cyber attacks with the new normal. They will also highlight areas that are high risks that need fortification in terms of cybersecurity.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, National Chairman, NITRA, noted that, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave its negative trails across the globe, economic reboot for countries will not only depend on how well they readapt to the new normal, but also more on their recovery plans.

According to him: “While the federal government has consistently expressed its willingness to set all policies in place to engender growth and accelerated implementation of these policies, private sector firms have also shown great hunger for the task ahead in post-COVID-19 era.

“However, the question that needs to be answered is whether all stakeholders are ready for the required task ahead.”

The event will also offer participating companies opportunities to publicise some of their individual efforts at contributing to creating a soft landing or lifeline for SMEs and other ancillary companies as the pandemic threatens their survival.

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…

Ondo 2020: PDP not divided over Jegede ― Campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday…

Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus tells DSS

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…