NCAA tasks NAMA on personnel training

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has tasked the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on the need to update and prioritise its training programme to reflect the rapidly changing aeronautical information service.

Speaking at the commemoration of the World Aeronautical Information Services Day, Nuhu charged Aeronautical Information management personnel to meet the challenge of evolving aeronautical information management capability, including end-user expectations to access quality data adding that meeting the challenges will show that the AIS profession has acquired new competence.

Represented by a General Manager in the organisation, Ahmad Abba, Nuhu while describing a conducive work environment as a catalyst for improved service delivery, added that though NAMA had improved the AIS working environment with the introduction of pre-fab briefing rooms, he pointed out that the AIS working environment did not meet the required standard envisaged on NCAA and international civil aviation organizations standards.

Nuhu called for the adequate furnishing and accessibility to the primary users of aeronautical information such as pilots even as he urged NAMA and FAAN to cooperate to ensure accessibility of AIS services.

His words: “It’s incontrovertible that accurate, qualitative, complete and timely aeronautical information is the bedrock of air navigation. It’s worthy to note that erroneous information can lead to catastrophe. It’s therefore imperative to ensure the collation and dissemination of aeronautical information and data conform with international standards as enshrined in ICAO and domesticated in our national regulations”.

On the automation project, the NCAA boss said it was envisioned to improve safety and efficiency of air navigation, enhance airspace capacity and increase ATM efficiency. He assured of constant monitoring of the AIS automation as it has lingered on for a very long time to ensure its completion to the benefit of the industry.

