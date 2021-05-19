Green Africa unveils initial route network

ONE of the newest domestic airlines, Green Africa Airways has revealed its first routes as it moves closer to the start of flight operations.

The airline has just announced plans to commence operations from its Lagos base at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) with the launch of flight operations to connect seven cities after securing the all-important air operator’s certificate which is in advanced negotiation stages.

Green Africa Airways, in a statement released on its Twitter handle, said it will start flying from Lagos to the Nigerian cities of Akure, Ilorin, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.

According to the airline, more destinations will get added as it scales up its operations just as the airline hinted of plans to establish a couple of bases outside Lagos.

Commenting on the development, Green Africa Airways CEO, Babawande Afolabi stated: “Starting with our launch route network, we are crafting a network plan that will afford more customers the opportunity to pursue their economic interest or simply spend more time with family and friends.”

The airline recently received its first aircraft with the second and third aircraft expected to arrive soon. Facilities and infrastructures are now in place to support commercial, flight, and airport operations, the airline noted.

