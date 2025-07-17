AVIATION

NCAA hosts aviation security operational and technical excellence forum

Gboyega Adeoye
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority is hosting an Aviation Security Operational and Technical Forum with the theme: Aviation security “Operational Excellence through Standardisation and collaboration”. This is a follow up to the high-level Aviation Security Symposium which was held in Lagos, on April, 28th, 2025. 

This forum is taking place at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps HQ Auditorium, Airport Road, Abuja, FCT on July 10th, 2025. The Forum provides a platform for participants invited across the Aviation Industry, to exchange ideas on aviation security operational and technical best practices.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris O Najomo, emphasises the importance of excellence in aviation security operations for the sustainability of safer Skies. According to the DGCA: “Security is the backbone of Civil Aviation” and engenders confidence of the flying public to commit to air transport as the preferred mode for transportation.  The Civil Aviation Authority is organizing this forum in furtherance to its broader commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation security operations to be in compliance with ICAO Annex 17 and Recommended Practices as encapsulated in the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP)., to be in tandem with international best practices.

The event will feature keynote presentation by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr, expert led technical sessions, peer – peer learnings, interactive and Questions & Answers sessions., focusing on, though not limited to understanding Aviation Security Protocols and Best Practices through Standardisation, inter- Agency Collaboration, capacity building, innovation and Continuous Performance improvement.

