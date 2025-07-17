Every pregnancy should be journey of hope, not fear —Otegbayo, UCH’s CMD

CHIEF Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, stated that maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality remain significant public health challenges in Nigeria, and it is imperative that every pregnancy is a journey of hope rather than one of fear.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th Association of Fetomaternal Medicine Specialists of Nigeria (AFEMSON) conference, themed “Contemporary Research in Fetomaternal Medicine,” Professor Otegbayo emphasized that collaborative efforts in research, clinical innovation, and policy advocacy are essential for minimizing adverse outcomes and ensuring that every pregnancy is a journey of hope, not fear.

Otegbayo, represented by Professor Biola Okunlola, stated that the theme of the conference is instructive, reflecting a shared commitment to evidence-based practice, continuous learning, and the translation of research into improved clinical outcomes.

According to him, “Fetomaternal medicine is not merely a profession; it is a calling. Every mother and every child entrusted to our care represents a life of infinite value and potential. Let us recommit ourselves to the pursuit of knowledge, the delivery of compassionate care, and the relentless quest for better outcomes for all.”

Professor Wanyonyi, however, decried the low output of research on health issues prevalent across the continent and urged the promotion of local research and publications to enhance research productivity from the region.

“The quality of perinatal care and outcomes can be significantly improved through continuous clinical research. There is a pressing need to enhance research output from Africa to align with global trends. We should also promote local research and publications to increase our visibility and respect in the international community,” he stated.

President of AFEMSON, Professor Bosede Afolabi, in her welcome address, stated that anaemia during pregnancy, mental health issues, and foetomaternal outcomes, as well as preterm births, represent challenges that foetomaternal medicine specialists encounter daily in hospitals across Nigeria.

Professor Afolabi urged contemporary research to transform the approach to these challenges, as well as the anticipated complications, by personalizing care and influencing policy, with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

Earlier, the chairman of the local organizing committee, Professor Oladapo Olayemi, stated that the theme of the conference was to address the concerning landscape of maternal and child health in Nigeria and the urgent need for attention.

“The latest WHO report from 2023 serves as a sobering reminder, ranking Nigeria as the second worst country globally for maternal and child mortality rates. Consider this: a Nigerian woman faces a one in 22 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy or from related complications, in stark contrast to just one in 4,900 in developed countries. This disparity calls for our urgent attention,” he stated.