One plan, one budget, vital to universal health coverage — Oyo Health Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, stated that to achieve universal health coverage in Oyo State, a comprehensive sector-wide strategy that includes a unified plan, budget, and method for reporting findings is essential.

Speaking at the opening of a four-day capacity development training for health leaders and managers, organized by the Oyo State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewed Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Oyo State Sector-Wide Approach office, Dr Ajetunmobi stated that the ultimate goal is to improve the state’s health indices.

Dr. Ajetunmobi stated that the meeting will provide the state with an opportunity to develop a rational, realistic, pragmatic, and comprehensive plan to inform the 2026 health budget, incorporating input from various health-related MDAs, institutions, and programmes.

She added, “Perhaps last year, when we prepared our annual operational plan (AOP), there were some issues that arose later. We could incorporate these to enhance the health system. However, we need to establish goals that are SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. They must also be realistic, pragmatic, and comprehensive.

“I believe as a team, our efforts in our respective domains will significantly contribute to improving the health status of our state.”

Earlier, Dr Akintunde Ayinde, the permanent secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Health, urged stakeholders to examine the foundational elements of the health system and explore how various participants in the state’s health sector can integrate and collaborate to establish an effective healthcare system.

Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Dr Adekunle Aremu, stated that the NHSRII was established to make universal health coverage a reality in Nigeria, as the health sector and the welfare of Nigerians improve.

“The primary objective of this training is to develop the annual operational plan for the year 2026. Nigeria aims to utilize the NHSRII to achieve its goals and recognizes the necessity of involving program officers, particularly in our key areas; otherwise, our annual operational plan will not reflect our intended outcomes,” he declared.

Dr Oluwatunmise Adeagbo, the state’s Sector Wide Approach desk officer, stated that the marginal improvement in the health sector prompted the establishment of the NHSRII to support the ongoing reforms in the health sector.

“What we are introducing to the health sector is a sector-wide approach that fosters government ownership, leadership, and coordination at all levels. Additionally, the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAP) advocates for the defragmentation of the system and encourages collaboration among individuals who have been working in silos. It embodies the spirit of the health sector community uniting to create a cohesive plan.”