Kindly let me know the best way to lose belly fat.

Gideon (by SMS)

If you wish to lose your belly fat, you first need to start a healthy diet and exercise program. The diet should be high protein, low fat, and medium complex carbs. Stop eating simple carbs that the liver converts into adipose tissue.

The exercise program should be medium intensity cardio and strength training if you want to retain muscle tissue. Start the diet with a 500 calorie a day deficit. That will put you on track to possibly lose a pound per week. Don’t cut calories anymore than 500. You won’t stay on the diet. Hunger is the #1 reason diets fail.

The third factor in this program is determination. Your brain is addicted to what ever bad habits its been taught and will give you fits wanting it’s old fixes, whether that is lounging on the couch, or hitting the Taco Bell drive-thru. When your body has shed the fat around the internal organs and the rest of the body, the belly fat will remain, or at least some it. Stay on the plan and the remaining belly fat will go