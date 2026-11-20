Open defecation is now on the hit list of the Nasarawa State government, which said, it would no longer tolerate the practice.

The government is working on strengthening sanitation laws and planning to build new public toilets in the state capital.

Commissioner for Environment, Solid Minerals and Mining, Dr. Margaret Elayo, disclosed this in Lafia while briefing journalists.

She said that dirty surroundings are more than an embarrassment; they constitute a public health emergency that continues to fuel cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea, all of which are preventable diseases.

“More than 3.5 billion people across the world are still living without safe sanitation. In Nigeria, millions still defecate in the open, and that is killing thousands of our children every year. These are deaths we can completely avoid,” Elayo said.

She stressed that the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration was pursuing the campaign on three fronts: partnering with traditional rulers to make communities open-defecation-free, providing public toilets accessible to everyone, and preventing the contamination of local waterways.

To mark this year’s World Toilet Day, the ministry identified at least four locations requiring urgent attention for the provision of standard public toilets.

Leading the list are the motor park and the ever-busy Shinge market in Lafia, a major meat market, where open defecation has become a serious food safety concern.

“We found out that people defecate on the same ground where animals are kept. That is why we picked that place, so that our food can remain healthy and people can have a safe place to ease themselves,” Elayo explained.

She highlighted the importance of school sanitation, saying she had already facilitated the provision of three community sanitation facilities and would prioritise girl-friendly toilets in local schools.

“I don’t want any girl to be exposed in public simply because she wants to ease herself,” she added.

Responding to questions from journalists about enforcement and data, Elayo admitted that although Nigeria had improved its former global ranking, having previously ranked behind India, changing people’s sanitation habits remained a major challenge.

She stated that the ministry was working with the state House of Assembly to enact stringent sanitation laws that would punish offenders and enforce building regulations.

She specifically criticised landlords who use their connections to evade structural safety warnings rather than repair defective facilities.

“Some of those who practice open defecation actually have toilets. It is just bad behaviour. You see somebody walking on the road, he sees a corner, and he just decides to urinate there. That is bad behaviour,” the commissioner said.

Elayo noted that the government could not win the battle alone. She called on traditional rulers, teachers, youths, business owners and journalists to take responsibility for their surroundings and invest in community sanitation facilities.

“A toilet is not a luxury. It is a right and a responsibility. When we have clean toilets, we have healthy families. When we have healthy families, we have peaceful communities. And when we have peaceful communities, we have Nasarawa State and a stronger Nigeria,” she stated.