The new Kano State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Alhaji Balarabe Saidu Gani, has unveiled a six-point agenda aimed at strengthening the state’s mineral resources sector and attracting investment to boost economic development.

The commissioner unveiled the agenda in his office, describing it as his vision and priorities for delivering on the mandate given to him by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The agenda focuses on institutional strengthening, identification of mineral resources, investment promotion, mineral processing and value addition, employment and community development, as well as collaboration with the Federal Government.

Under institutional strengthening, Gani stated that his administration would prioritise efficiency, transparency, discipline, accountability and professionalism in the ministry.

He also pledged to ensure the systematic identification and documentation of mineral resources in the state through collaboration with relevant federal authorities and professionals.

On investment promotion, the commissioner emphasised that the ministry would work towards attracting credible local and international investors through transparent partnerships and due process in the overall interest of the state.

He stressed the need to promote local processing and value addition to mineral resources to reduce dependence on the sale and export of raw minerals.

The agenda also seeks to expand employment opportunities for young people, encourage sustainable development in mining host communities and strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government and relevant regulatory agencies in accordance with constitutional provisions governing solid minerals.

Gani assured staff that his leadership would be guided by teamwork, an open-door policy, discipline, professionalism, innovation and strict adherence to public service rules and regulations.

He directed departments to submit operational plans detailing their existing programmes, challenges and proposed solutions to enable the ministry to develop practical and achievable programmes aligned with Governor Yusuf’s development priorities.

In a statement by the Director of Public Enlightenment of the Ministry of Solid Mineral Resources, Adamu Ibrahim Dabo, the commissioner expressed confidence that the agenda would be achieved with the support of Allah and the cooperation of the ministry’s staff.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Tijjani Muhammad Sharif, expressed confidence in the commissioner’s ability to deliver, citing his extensive experience in the mining sector.

He pledged the ministry’s full administrative support for the new leadership.

Similarly, directors of the ministry assured Gani of their commitment to working with him to translate the six-point agenda into tangible results for the development of the state’s mineral resources sector.