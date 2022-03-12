NAPTIP convicts 500 human traffickers in 18 years 

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP) said it has successfully secured the conviction of 500 persons involved in human trafficking since its establishment in 2004 by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking during an advocacy visit to Bayelsa, the Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, stressed the fact that the traffic in persons for any purpose is not an isolated problem to Bayelsa or Nigeria, but a global problem that needs the collaboration of different stakeholders such as Government, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders both at state and national levels.

Nwanwenne, who is in charge of the zone comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, explained that the task of stamping out the menace of human trafficking required a lot of public awareness campaigns in communities, as human traffickers entice unsuspecting young girls with fake promises of securing high-paying jobs in Europe and elsewhere, which only land victims in prostitution and sexual slavery.

The NAPTIP zonal commander pointed out that human trafficking in Nigeria had taken a new dimension, whereby vital body organs of victims are removed after killing them and exported to other countries.

He clarified that out of the three states making up the zone, only Bayelsa was yet to have its anti-human trafficking taskforce set up, informing that the Director-General of the agency would in no distant time inaugurate the taskforce in the state.

Responding to the request for collaboration during a visit to Government House, Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo said the government was prepared to close ranks with NAPTIP to fight against human trafficking in the state

Ewhrudjakpo, who drew a close relationship between human trafficking and drug abuse, expressed concern that the present level of awareness campaigns on the menace of human trafficking was inadequate.

The Bayelsa number two man called on the NAPTIP to open offices in all the eight local governments in the state to effectively take the campaign to the grassroots, by involving religious and traditional leaders, public and private schools, and other relevant institutions.

He said the government would give all the necessary support to the anti-human trafficking agency in the task ahead, and called for all hands to be on deck.

Also, during a visit to advocacy groups in the state, the Chairman of the state Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT),. Dise Ogbise, informed the NAPTIP team that GRIT was put together by the First Lady of the State, Dr Gloria Diri, to tackle cases gender inequality and trafficking of persons in the state.

She added that GRIT would continue to collaborate with NAPTIP in cases of trafficking in person and that the team have been partnering with relevant officers in road walks.

She decried women’s involvement in trafficking in persons and assured that GRIT would collaborate with NAPTIP to advocate for the establishment of a safe home in the state, which will strengthen enforcement and ensure that justice is served.

She stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the police in handling cases of trafficking in person and also the need for capacity building with the police to understand the mandate of NAPTIP to effectively implement the law.