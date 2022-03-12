Mr Global Competition: Nigeria’s representative takes on the world with Ike Nke Obodo costume

Nigeria’s representative in the 7th Mr. Global Competition 2021 taking place in the city of Mahasarakham in Thailand, Emmanuel Somto, has taken the competition by storm with his indisputable Ike Nke Obodo (Strength of a Nation) national costume.

The costume, themed in Nigeria’s national symbol, the eagle, is already adjudged one of the two best in the global fiesta and is currently winning support and making waves.

Emmanuel Somto said: “The costume is named “𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗡𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗢” (Igbo Language of the South Eastern part of Nigeria) which translates to “𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡” as this costume is a shining display of strength and courage as it represents my country’s National bird, the Eagle which is considered to be one of the most powerful feathered creatures in the world.”

The Eagle is a fearless, tenacious, powerful and high flying bird that is seen as a symbol of beauty, bravery, courage, honour, pride, determination, and grace.

Explaining the costume, Somto said: “The eagle sits atop Nigeria’s coat of arms and represents the strength and courage of the country’s 200 million citizens.

“Just like in the coat of arms, the red color of the National costume is associated with vibrancy, leadership, sensitivity, strength and vigor.”

According to Somto, Mr. Model Africa Champion in 2016 and Mr. Teen Nigeria in 2016 in Bangkok, his inspired costume was “conceptualized in October 2021 and took months to complete.

He said “The costume is rooted in Nigerian culture as it was entirely hand-beaded using thousands of traditional Nigerian beads. It was an immense pleasure working with Art Akarach, the designer whose designs have graced some of the most prestigious stages such as Miss Universe, Mister Global, Miss Earth and more.”

Emmanuel Somto said he chose the costume “because it represents my journey and I believe it speaks to every single Nigerian out there. We are strong, bold, tenacious and majestic, just like the Eagle.”