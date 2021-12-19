NANS warns against splinter group

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned against the alleged activities of a splinter group trying to polarise the association.

The students have therefore petitioned the Lagos State Government to call to order one Mr Samuel Olawale Kappo, a staff of Lagos State University (LASU), for allegedly spearheading the conduct of parallel convention of NANS in South West.

The petition to the Lagos State Government, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, was signed by the newly elected South West NANS Coordinator, Comrade Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, NANS Joint Campus Committee Ogun State Chairman, Comrade Adeleke Quadri Abidemi, NANS JCC Oyo Axis Chairman, Comrade Olalere Samuel NANS JCC Lagos Axis Chairman and Comrade Omotosho Surprise NANS JCC Ondo Axis.

The NANS leaders from the South West insisted that the unity of students from the region would not be compromised so as to be able to speak with one voice, warning that if Kappo is not called to order the students from the region would be mobilised for a protest in Lagos on Tuesday, 14th December, 2021.

The petition partly read: “Having successfully conducted the convention with Comrade Soneye Abdul-Azeez Lekan as convention chairman with the emergence of credible winners (Adegboye Olatunji as Coordinator, Alao John as Deputy and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa as PRO), it brings us great consternation that Samuel Olawale Kappo, a staff of Lagos State University is playing the destructive role of leading some others to conduct a parallel convention.

“We want to emphatically state that this action if not nipped in the bud shall not be taken with levity.

“The commitment to provide a unified Students leadership and the common interest of our people is more important than a sectional interest.

“Our confidence in the security agencies is strong and we hope he shall be called to order for these reasons above but anything less than that shall be considered a deliberate attempt on the part of the security agencies to cover up his destructive actions.

“We will not hesitate to hold the entire Lagos State Capital to ransom if decisive actions are not taken within the next 48 hours.

“While we appreciate the tense security situation of the country and do not wish to compound the problems, we are left with no choice but to hold a massive protest in Ikeja in order to press home our demands unless definite actions are taken.

“Be informed that the same protest shall be replicated across all state capitals in South West if Samuel Olawale Kappo, is not called to order and instruct his cohorts to desist from their adverse misadventure,” it said.

