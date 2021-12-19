2Baba, Osupa, Lanre Teriba, Funmi Aragbaye, others to storm Ondo for crossover festival

Akure, the Ondo State capital is set to witness a unique festive season as the state is set to partner with an entertainment organization to host the first-ever Ondo concert to usher the people of the state into the year 2022 with funfare.

The concert tagged ‘Sunshine Countdown 2021’, will have artistes like 2Baba, Saheed Osupa, Lanre Teriba, Funmi Aragbaye, Danny Young as well as artistes from the state will storm the state on December 31 for the countdown and crossover night.

Speaking on the concert during a press conference, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said that the state government decided to key into the concept in order to enhance the social status of the state.

He said the state government will only be involved in the area of security provision as well as logistics.

“The state government collaboration is majorly in the area of providing security and logistics. The state government is not going to be involved in providing funds. That is one of the encouraging aspects we are buying in.

“The organisers of this event are not without options. There are several options available. They could have taken it to Lagos or to other areas where the government will be ready to dole our funds. So, our buying in is in terms of providing enabling environment.

“Of course, we also know the precarious situation of insecurity in the country. We also have to be extra careful. We don’t want a situation whereby organisers of this kind of massive event would be in the state without proper security arrangements. We all know the success story of Amotekun.

“It is an opportunity for the state to galvanise youths during this festive period to have a feel of entertainment. It is a thing we must encourage. For them not to discuss funds with us means a lot.

“The event will be strictly under severe COVID-19 protocols. All protocols as regards COVID-19 must be observed.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on youth empowerment, Mr Lekan Afolabi said “When this idea was brought to us, we were so happy. We are going to usher in the good people of Ondo State with funfair, merriment, and enjoyment.

“We are going to be inviting our youths, artistes, cultural troupes. We are going to do an audition on the 22nd and 23rd of December at Adegbemile hall. Talents from the state will have the opportunity to be on stage with 2Baba who is an international artiste.”

The organiser of the concert, Mr Gbemileke Oyinsan, explained that the essence of the concert was to use entertainment to place Ondo State on the world map, adding that the event will boost job opportunities among the teeming youths of the state.

“The essence of the countdown is to be able to tap into the culture and existence of the people of Ondo State. In the line of investment drive, it will also create jobs as a lot of people will be empowered during that period. There will also be talent development by ensuring that we tap into the youths.

“There over 4.5 million people in Ondo State and over half of that are youths. There is of course tourism and hospitality business and Ondo State is not short of that.

“We wanted to show and bring our own expertise to bear. We want to create an environment where they will have an opportunity to be discovered which we are going to do from local government to local government.

“They will also have an opportunity to show their talent on a mega stage and as well have over ten thousand people physically and online.”

