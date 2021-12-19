Ex-Gov Kalu sued over refusal to declare 2023 presidential interest

Two persons in Bauchi State have instituted a suit against former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, before a Bauchi High Court for refusing to declare interest to contest for the 2023 presidency under any of the political parties in the country.

The suit was filed by Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi before the court presided over by Justice Mohammed Sambo seeking an order of the court to compel the serving senator to declare interest in the 2023 presidential race.

When the case with suit number BA/331/2021 was mentioned, Justice Sambo ordered the plaintiffs to serve Kalu with the originating summons in Abuja outside the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the suit to January 27, 2022 for hearing.

While addressing a press conference in Bauchi over the weekend, the plaintiffs asserted that they dragged Kalu before the court because they feel that he has the political ability to rescue Nigeria as a country which is in deep crisis, adding that as Nigerians are suffering presently, only a strategic thinker like Kalu can rescue the country.

They stated that: “We know his capacity to change the scenario, his capacity to change things from negative to positive. He has done it in Abia State despite its challenges. Kalu turned the people of Abia into good people in Nigeria because of his laudable achievements and leadership capacity.”

They further claimed that, “we have entered in to agreement with him last 2nd February 2021 that he will contest for president but he is reluctant to declare his interest.”

The plaintiffs added that, “Kalu is a person with all the capacity and capability to change the narratives of a nation. He is a man of purpose and foresight, a mentor to many citizens, a dynamic Nigerian, an advocate of justice, a revolutionary politician, a consummate administrator, master strategy, he is a blessing not only to Igbo but the entire Nigerians.

“We are in court because we want the court to ask him to respect our agreement to contest the presidency of Nigeria. We want the court to compel Kalu to declare his interest to run in the 2023 general election as a presidential candidate under the platform of the APC or any other party. We want the court to direct Kalu to commence preparations and put all the necessary machinery in place for the purpose of contesting as a presidential candidate.”

The plaintiffs also said that many credible groups across the six geopolitical zones are drumming up support for Kalu to vie for president in 2023 because they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

