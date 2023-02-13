By Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday, condemned the introduction of the new naira notes policy, describing the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele as the most controversial governor in the history of the apex bank in Nigeria.

Adeyeye alleged that Emefiele introduced the new policy to pursue an ulterior motive to scuttle the forthcoming polls, saying the newly redesigned Naira notes is ill-timed

He noted that the currency swap policy of the apex bank has been taking an enormous toll on ordinary Nigerians and making life difficult for ordinary people.

According to the former Minister of State for Works, the shortage of naira notes in the country should be tackled. At the same time, the apex bank should make use if the solution provided by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu.

He, however, said despite the crisis and uproar caused by the introduction of the newly redesigned Naira notes, Tinubu would emerge victorious on February 25.





He said: “The punishment suddenly imposed on Nigerians by CBN is unnecessary. Emefiele and his cohorts have their ulterior motive.

“With the situation, they have inflicted pain on Nigerians. Emefiele should heed Asiwaju’s suggestion to solve the situation.

“Emefiele has become the most controversial and partisan CBN governor in the history of Nigeria. He has become extremely controversial.

“Either he (Emefiele) likes it or not, the people of Nigeria know what is going on. Tinubu will win this election.

“We want to commend the ordinary people, particularly the market women, who understand the issue so well.”

