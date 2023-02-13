By: Osaretin Osadebamwen – Abuja

Less than two weeks to the February 25 presidential election, the opposition Labour Party has raised alarm of possible compromise of the electoral process, ahead of the election in Lagos State, demanding a reversal of moves perceived to undermine the process of a peaceful, credible and fair election.

Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Office, Balogun Akin Osuntokun said this at a press conference in Abuja.

He alleged that the controversial process trailing the Osun State gubernatorial election was supervised by the present Lagos State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, an outcome which he said raised many fears of the suitability of the his role as an election supervisor.

He maintained that a man of such record and performance raises suspicion among keen observers of the electoral process.

According to Osuntokun, while the Labour Party and its supporters remained focus on victory come February 25, it calls on the Inspector General of Police to protect its members from further attacks because of the election.

Osuntokun also explained the party’s curiousity that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would enter into an agreement with Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee being led by Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo,. a known ally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He argued that while the rumour filtered into public domain, it was even more curious the way the INEC explained the matter.

According to Osuntokun, “We initially took the allegation with a pinch of salt, believing that INEC was conscious of red lines in these elections and that common sense and logic would not permit such arbitrariness.

“However, as days passed by, it became clear to us, that the news report was correct, especially as the explanation given by Mr Festus Okoye INEC Director of Information and Voter Education, does not go far enough in refuting this association .

“This partisan and provocative action by INEC, in entrusting the conveyance of election materials into the hands of agents of an interested political party in Lagos State, is reprehensible and unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s electoral and political history.





He continued that: “An immediate cancellation of the logistics contract entered into, between INEC and the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee headed by MC Oluomo;

“An immediate redeployment and blacklisting from any election duty, anywhere, of Lagos REC, Olusegun Agbaje, whose recent actions have raised concrete doubts about his suitability as an election supervisor, not just in Lagos State, but anywhere in decent society.

“There are far too many capable Nigerians of good professional and ethical standard available within INEC, to conduct an acceptable election, than to run the risk of any unpopular pre-determined outcome, which his conduct strongly suggests.

“We therefore urge INEC to remember that, it must always remain above suspicion, transparent and professional, more so in this election, of so much public hope and so much public trust.

“In building the requisite public confidence, INEC must, as a matter of fact, leave no room for doubt or for repetitive malfeasance, by any staff or official, whose professional ability, partiality and moral rectitude have already given reasonable cause for alarm.

“In closing, we wish to remind INEC that this a very important election, in which the people have not only demonstrated so much participatory interest, but also the will to ensure that things are done right.

Osuntokun, who made reference to the Saturday mega rally of the party, pointed out that the the Labour party was shocked with the “reports of multiple attacks on Supporters of our Party, especially as they were heading to our Mega Rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, last Saturday, and in other locations across the country resulting in death injuries, destruction of vehicles, and theft of personal items.

“We call on the Inspector General Of Police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services, the Civil Defence Force and all security agencies, to deploy intelligence and reinforcements all over Lagos, and indeed in all other potential flashpoint and locations across the country, immediately, as the election season is already underway.

“These dastardly acts must be checked and the perpetrators and their sponsors arrested forthwith.

“We call upon the Lagos State Governor and all Political leaders in Lagos state to immediately condemn these provocative acts of violence, and reign in any political supporters who may be involved in instigating these attacks.

“We urge our supporters and all people of goodwill in Lagos, to continue their preparations and participation in the election, while taking all precautions with regard to their safety.

