Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal has formally taken over the mantle of leadership of the National Assembly bureaucracy, as his predecessor, Architect Olatunde Amos Ojo bows out from service on Monday.

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) had in November 2022 announced the appointment of Tambuwal as Acting CNA.

Before his appointment, Tambuwal was the Secretary of Finance and Accounts of the National Assembly.

Tambuwal’s appointment, alongside the promotion of some key officers of the National Assembly’s management, was announced by NASC Executive Chairman, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

Other senior Officers promoted include Barrister Ogunlana Kamoru who was elevated from the post of Secretary, Legal Services to Acting Deputy Clerk and Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (Secretary, Special Duties) who was moved to the post of Secretary, Legal Services.

The Director of Legislative, Mr Birma Shuaibu, was elevated to the post of Secretary of, the Human Resources Directorate, while Mr Umoru Barde Ali (Director of Pharmacy) was appointed as the Acting Secretary of Research and Information.

Others are: Mr Omogbehin Yomi (Director of Legislative) appointed as acting Secretary of Special Duties and Mr Inyang Clement Titus (Director of Accounts) elevated to the post of Secretary, Finance and Accounts.

Mr Nwoba Andrew (Director of Administration) was also elevated to the position of Acting Secretary, Planning and Legislative Budget.

Recall that the erstwhile CNA, Architect Ojo was due to proceed on three months mandatory pre-retirement leave on the 14th of November, 2022 in line with the extant Civil Service Rule, but requested that he should be allowed to stay in office till the 14th of February, 2023.

Architect Ojo was the Secretary, Procurement, Estate and Works before he was appointed as Acting Clerk for the National Assembly in November 2020.