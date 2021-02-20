My wife’s stomach ache

My wife usually has stomach pains during her menses, changes in date and watery vagina discharge after her menstrual period. Kindly let me know what could be responsible for this.

Segun (by SMS)

Painful menstrual periods (dysmenorrhea) mainly occur as a result of the inability of oxygen to reach the uterus tissue due to muscle contraction of the uterus walls. Also, the other symptoms being exhibited by your wife are usually termed ‘post-menstrual tension’ which usually subsides with age. It is however important for you to exclude some underlying problems such as Hormonal disorder, Endometriosis, Fibroids or Pelvic inflammatory disease with a visit to a specialist doctor. Once these are excluded, the next line of treatment is the use of medications as prescribed by your wife’s doctor.

