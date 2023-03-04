By Dr. Wale Okediran

I have noticed that my sperm is very watery. Although I am not yet married, I am worried that I may not be able to father a child with the kind of sperm I have. Kindly advise me on how I can make my sperm thicker.

Famous (by SMS)

Semen is the fluid released through the male urethra during ejaculation. It carries sperm and fluids from the prostate gland and other male reproductive organs. Normally, semen is a thick, whitish liquid. Watery semen can be a sign of low sperm count, indicating possible fertility problems. Ejaculating thin, clear semen may also be a temporary condition with no serious health concerns. One of the most common causes of watery semen is low sperm count. This is also known as Oligospermia. Oligospermia can be caused by infection, obstructions or hormonal imbalance. Other causes of low sperm count include, frequent ejaculations, and vitamin deficiencies. If you have semen that appears watery, it’s important to note that it may actually be pre-ejaculation fluid that’s released during foreplay and not the real semen.

