By Dr. Wale Okediran

My husband has a terrible body odour. Kindly let me know what he can do to cure this.

Kudirat (by SMS)

Body odour is caused by a mix of bacteria and sweat on your skin. Your body odor can change due to hormones, the food you eat, infection, medications or underlying conditions like diabetes. Several medical conditions and diseases are associated with changes in a person’s usual body scent: Diabetes, Gout, Menopause, Overactive thyroid, Liver disease, Kidney disease and Infectious diseases. If you have diabetes, a change in body odor could be a sign of diabetes-related ketoacidosis. High ketone levels cause your blood to become acidic and your body odor to be fruity. In the case of liver or kidney disease, your odor may give off a bleach-like smell due to toxin buildup in your body.

The saying, “you are what you eat,” may apply to body odor. If you eat food rich in sulfur you may develop body odor. Sulfur smells like rotten eggs. When it’s secreted from your body in your sweat, it can put off an unpleasant smell. Examples of sulfur-rich foods are: Onions, Garlic, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower and Red meat. Other common dietary triggers of bad body odor are: Monosodium glutamate (MSG), Caffeine, Spices like curry or cumin, Hot sauce or other spicy food, Alcohol. Eliminating or reducing these triggers may help improve your body odor.

Treatments for excessive sweating and body odor depend on the underlying cause, which your healthcare provider can determine through a physical exam and blood or urine tests. Treatment for body odor could include: Keep your skin clean by taking a daily bath or shower with antibacterial soap. Focus on the areas where you sweat the most, like your armpits and groin area. Removing some of the bacteria on your skin regularly can prevent unpleasant body odor. Keep your armpits shaved, so sweat evaporates quickly and doesn’t have as much time to interact with bacteria. Hair is a breeding ground for bacteria. Regularly wash clothing, and wear clean clothes. Wear loose-fitting clothing made of cotton. This allows your skin to breathe. This rule also applies to underwear including bras. Moisture-wicking (fabric that can pull moisture away from your skin) clothing is also helpful. Use a topical antiperspirant, which works by pulling sweat back into your sweat glands.

Sweat production decreases when your body receives a signal that your sweat glands are full. These include over-the-counter, as well as prescription, antiperspirants. Try removing overly smelly foods from your diet or pay attention specific foods make your body odor worse. Garlic, onions and alcohol are a few examples of food that may make your sweat smell more unpleasant. Find ways to reduce your stress levels. Stress can cause your apocrine glands to activate.

