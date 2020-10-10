‘My teacher understands me well’

Huzanatu Adepoju

The favourite of my teachers is my Basic Science and English Language teacher. The reason for my choice is that she teaches very well and also she understands me. Though, I appreciate her impact in my life, I do not wish to become a teacher, rather; I would love to be a doctor.

Pelumi Odugbesan

I see teaching as a very stressful profession so I am seeing myself going into it. However, I like my Chemistry teacher among others because aside teaching students well, he is jovial and nice.

Adesewa Adesanya

My best teacher teaches me Mathematics. The woman is at her best and at home with students when it comes to teaching her subject. I give kudos to her.

Emmanuel Sunday

My favourite teacher teaches Social Studies, Home Economics and Hand writing. She teaches us with clarity and fun so no student would complain of not understanding the subjects.

