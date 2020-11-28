My severe weight loss

I was healthy until a few weeks ago when I noticed that I was losing weight while my appetite has been on a downward step since then. I sometimes find it difficult to sleep at night. Kindly let me know why I am losing weight. I am a fifty-year old widower.

Danladi (by SMS)

A history of sudden weight loss can be due to a number of factors such as; sudden change in diet, dental problems, substance abuse (Alcohol, Cocaine etc); depression, tuberculosis, HIV infection, diabetes, heart failure, cancer among others. You need to do a self- analysis to see if you have any personality behaviours that fit into the above list. If this is not so, then you should see a specialist doctor who will order a comprehensive examination and laboratory investigations to unravel what could be the cause of your weight loss.

