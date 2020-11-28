Marital conflicts can be baffling sometimes, such that you keep wondering how happily married couples get to such points, or what went wrong with two love birds that have become covenant enemies. I am repeating this as a result of the experience my husband and I had while counselling and praying a with a couple over a marriage of over 40 years. Let me leave the ages of the couple to your imagination. I am hoping that some strange marital conflicts will benefit from this piece. A few examples of such should suffice for us to grasp my point:

* This couple had been happily married for almost twenty years; a cynclosure of all eyes. I remember a woman who heard of their conflicts, expressed great shock, such that she went to ask the husband : “what happened to the Romeo and Juliet” in their marriage?. She told me that the couple was a beauty of a role model to her when she was growing up. But they have become sworn enemies today

* This couple in conflict have been married for fifty five years; they started out well as a great couple. Yet, years after, they became enemies of the highest order, not wanting to see each other prosper in life. Today, they are divorced, yet they still continue in battle to destroy each other.

* Let me share my personal experience to drive home my point on the spiritual dimension of marital conflicts. I got married almost twenty five years ago. I have been enjoying a great life with my husband. But, the truth of the matter is that, my great marriage would have crashed and hit the rocks if not for the mercy of God. Fifteen years into our marriage, one night we went to bed without any quarrel whatsoever. But, early in the morning, I got up, went to the restroom, and when I got back into the room, my husband and I got into an argument, and it was the worst we have had so far. No physical assault though, but I was ready to end the journey.

My husband said to me at a point in the middle of the argument that he wanted to share something with me before we go our separate ways. This was what he told me:

“I just had a dream in which I saw four ladies in white garments lined up in front of our car. We sat at the front. Another woman stood by the driver side of the car, where you sat. She rained curses on our marriage. I got out of the car to challenge her. Then I woke up”

That dream was the saving grace for my marriage. We realised that many people misbehaving in life do not just do it, they respond to spiritual programming. To understand what this means, you have to consider the implication of the pronouncement of blessings and curses. Such pronouncements are meant for success and failure in life, respectively. So, a marriage operating under evil pronouncements is empowered to fail, and vice versa.

Our experience in this direction especially on that day, birth a new resolve in us to make sure we succeed in our marriage, at all cost. It has also been a reference point in our assignment as life coaches and counsellors. We now know that strange life occurrences are direct consequences of evil programming.

Dealing with Strange Marital Conflicts

For a couple going through marital conflicts defying solutions, you need to come to the realisation that there could be more to it than the normal. You should ask yourselves how you got to that point. Ask yourselves what happened to the love in Tokyo that ruled your hearts. Seek to know why two of you have suddenly become sworn enemies in that marriage. If you get to this point, just like we did that day, you will be able to work things out, and resolve the conflicts.

I believe that this piece will be of great help to a marriage out there going through turbulence. I have written out of personal experience, and those garnered on the field of counselling. I remain resolute to marital success.

My book Enjoying great sex life is still available for sale. please contact me for details on 08112658560

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gombe SEC approves N116bn Gombe SEC approves N116bn

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gombe SEC approves N116bn

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…Gombe SEC approves N116bn Gombe SEC approves N116bn