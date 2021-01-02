My prostate and I

I learnt that at middle age, the Prostate starts getting bigger and can cause a lot of problems. Kindly let me know how I can take care of my own Prostate. I am 60 years old.

Ade (by SMS)

It is true that the Prostate gets bigger as a man gets older. However, it is also very important for your doctor to make sure that even though your Prostate is enlarged, it is not in any way giving you problems. These problems can range from frequent urination, difficulty in urinating to cancer. Apart from physical examination, there are some blood tests that will confirm that your Prostate is in a good condition.

