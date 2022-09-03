My problem with catarrh

I have been having catarrh and sneezing for the past few weeks. I noticed that I am always sneezing particularly at night with lots of mucus. I have tried some tablets to no avail. Kindly let me know what to do to stop this annoying problem.

Kudirat (by SMS)

Although sneezing is your body’s way of removing irritants from your nose or throat, when it persists for too long, it may be due to some other underlying problems. Sneezing can be triggered by a variety of things, including: allergic reaction, viruses, such as the common cold or flu, nasal irritants, inhalation of corticosteroids through a nasal spray and drug withdrawal. Excessive sneezing and catarrh can be annoying and an indication of an underlying illness which should be thoroughly investigated.

