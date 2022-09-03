Am I infertile?

Although I am still a bachelor, I noticed that none of my girlfriends have ever got pregnant for me in the past unlike some of my friends. I am worried in case I am infertile. Kindly let me know if I should go for some tests to confirm my fertility.

Alekua (by WhatsApp)

Pregnancy is associated with many physiological factors beyond casual sex. In addition, unplanned pregnancies can also be very problematic. Therefore, using the incidence of pregnancies by your girlfriends as a barometer of your fertility is both wrong and dangerous. If you want to raise a family, my advice will be for you to get married rather than testing your fertility with girlfriends and laboratories.

