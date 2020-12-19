Even though many men find my large buttocks very attractive, I am not very comfortable with them. Kindly help me to know how to get rid of them. I am a 26 -year old spinster. Thank you

Salome (by SMS)

Buttocks like breasts are natural endowments which usually come in various sizes. While it might be possible to increase the size of one’s breasts and buttocks, reducing their sizes may be difficult. Although some exercises have been designed to reduce hip fat, it is not certain that the same exercises can be used to also reduce the size of the buttocks. To know more about these exercises, you should consult a Physiotherapist at the nearest Specialist or Teaching hospital to you. In addition, if you are overweight, you need to make efforts to shed some weight.

