COVID 19 and indoor activities

I recently read that people can be infected with the Covid -19 infection during indoor activities such as meetings and dinner events. Kindly enlighten me on how we can hold indoor activities and yet avoid being infected by the Coronavirus.

Lekan (by SMS)

To avoid the dissemination of virus-laden particles during an indoor meeting, experts advise against the use of the Air Conditioning system. A 100% use of outdoor air is usually advocated through open windows and doors. In systems where this is not possible, filtering or ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to remove or deactivate potential viral contamination from the recirculated air should be used. As much as possible, the duration of indoor activities should be minimized to under one hour while the use of Facemasks Hand sanitizers and physical distancing should be enforced. Having said this, the use of outdoor meetings is still considered to be the best form of meeting during this pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…