How DJ Spinall, DJ Nana aborted collaboration with me —Top Naija Music Award winner

Talented singer and winner of the Best Music Video Award at the 7th Top Naija Music Awards, Nwafor Innocent Ogadinma, known with the stage name, ‘Mega Million Luv’, explains some of his career challenges as an upcoming artiste, why he needs a record label and a better management to FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview. Excerpts:

Your name ‘Mega Million Luv’ sounds unique, Why the name?

I am from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The name, ‘Mega Million Luv’ was given to me by my friends. Back in my teenage years, I won the Coca-Cola Mega Million promo, so my friends started calling me ‘Mega Million’. The Luv added to the name was out of my too many disappointments in the search for true love. So, anytime my friends were trying to tease me, they’d call me ‘Mega Million Love’ or ‘Mr. lover lover’. Most of my songs are based on love too. (laughs).

You recently bagged the Top Naija Music Awards for the Best Music Video. This is a huge one. What does this award mean to you?

Top Naija Music Awards means a lot to me and my career. This is my first professional award as a music artiste. It tells me I am on the right track. I started music professionally in 2005, I’ve been on different street challenges, won some cash too, but this award is something I can present to the world, it’s a boost to my career and I appreciate everyone who made it possible. I must also appreciate Alex Xonzy, he directed the video, Kachi Donald, my production manager, Rayza Beats, my producer and my friends too, I love you all. Keep supporting the brand ‘Mega Million Luv’.

Being a Port Harcourt-based artiste, how do you handle shuttling between Rivers and Lagos states for shows?

Honestly, it hasn’t been easy for me. Just like everyone knows, Lagos is the market. If you’re not based in Lagos, it’s difficult coming frequently, paying for hotel accommodation, transportation and other logistics. I am working on relocating to Lagos full-time by January, so it will be easier for me to meet with record label executives; I need a good record label to manage my promising career in Lagos.

What are your plans to carve a niche for yourself in the competitive Nigerian music industry?

Everybody dey him speed lane Sha! My music is different and unique, I also do EDM (Electronic Dance Music), I do house music too, which is not frequent in Nigeria music industry. I diversify my music to different genres to satisfy my fans. I am not in competition with anyone but myself alone.

As an emerging artist, what are your challenges and how do you manage them?

Well, my challenges have been finance and management. The funds to produce and promote the music is a major problem, you’ll have to pay OAPs, DJs and other promoters to promote your content. They’ll sap all you have and still, it won’t be enough. Please they should help me anytime I come by. Then the management would have been a platform that would have helped me but tribalism and favouritism won’t make them help me, so I had to leave them.

Do you have some funny career experiences you would like to share with us?

On this, yes I’ve reached out to DJs like DJ Spinal and DJ Nana in the past for electronic dance music collaborations. They both gave me their email to send the jobs to them and after that nothing happened, I was snubbed. Probably because I am still an upcoming artiste and they felt it’s a waste of time. I find it so funny though, we will surely get there someday.

Any collaboration or encounter with an A-list artist yet?

No collaborations with an A-list artist yet, but I am working on that.

Which Nigerian artist do you have plans to work with soon?

Oh, they’re many (laughs), Tuface, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Olamide, Flavour, Zoro, Burna Boy, Larry Gagaa, Falz, Davido, DJ Consequence, DJ Cuppy, DJ spinal and many more. The list is long.

Which Nigerian artiste do you see as a mentor and why?

It is Tuface Idibia. I so much love his consistency.

What should Nigerians expect from your brand – Mega Million Luv?

Nigerians should expect good music from me; I am working on a project with Tomorrowland and DJ Harwell, DJ Tiesto and DJ Axwell. We’re cooking something really massive.

