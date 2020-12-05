My flat bottom

I always envy my friends who have big bottoms due to the kind of attention they get from men. Unfortunately, my bottom is very flat. I have heard of some operation which can make a person’s bottom to be big. Kindly let me know if I can also have that kind of operation.

Chinelo (by SMS)

The main surgical procedures to enlarge the buttocks include: buttock implants, autologous fat transfer, tissue flaps, and liposuction. The two main ones used include implants and fat injection. Butt implants are artificial devices such as silicone that are surgically placed in the buttocks to create volume in the area. Also called buttock or gluteal augmentation, this procedure has grown increasingly popular in recent years. Despite their popularity, butt implant surgeries aren’t without risks. It is therefore important for you to be aware of the possible benefits and side effects, as well as any expected costs and recovery time before dabbling into the procedure.

