My flat bottom

I always envy my friends who have big bottoms due to the kind of attention they get from men. Unfortunately, my bottom is very flat. I have heard of some operation which can make a person’s bottom to be big. Kindly let me know if I can also have that kind of operation.
Chinelo (by SMS)
The main surgical procedures to enlarge the buttocks include: buttock implants, autologous fat transfer, tissue flaps, and liposuction. The two main ones used include implants and fat injection. Butt implants are artificial devices such as silicone that are surgically placed in the buttocks to create volume in the area. Also called buttock or gluteal augmentation, this procedure has grown increasingly popular in recent years. Despite their popularity, butt implant surgeries aren’t without risks. It is therefore important for you to be aware of the possible benefits and side effects, as well as any expected costs and recovery time before dabbling into the procedure.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions
The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…
2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy
The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…
After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided