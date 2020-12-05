My wife constantly drinks herself to stupour, dent my image as cleric —Husband

A man, Hammed Oriade has dragged his wife, Aishat Oriade before Oja Oba/ Mapo Customary Court, Court C, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State on account of constant display of wrath. He added that she was a drunk.

Hammed told the court that he abhorred his wife’s shameful behaviour which according to him has dented his image.

He added that this had brought a strain in their relationship which resulted in their living separately for a while now.

The plaintiff, who stated that their relationship did not produce any child prayed the court to separate them so that he could move on with his life.

Aishat was represented by her mother, Modupe Babalola who stated that the defendant was sick and unfit to make an appearance in court.

Modupe admitted to the claim against her daughter. She told the court that her daughter was in support of the dissolution of her marriage to the plaintiff. Modupe, therefore, requested that the court honour the plaintiff’s request.

Hammed in his testimony said: ”I can’t live any longer with a woman who is always full of fury.

“Aishat always displayed wrath and would become uncontrollable any time we had a misunderstanding or differences.

“She would turn the whole house upside down and make it hot for anyone to stay in. The more I complained, the worse she became.

“My lord, Aishat in addition took to drinking. She drank alcohol excessively thereby denting my image. She spoilt my reputation as a Muslim cleric.

“It is true that Aishat bore me no child, but to me, that isn’t enough reason to put her away.

“My basis for seeking divorce is that I find her shameful lifestyle appalling and can’t put up with it any longer.

“I, therefore, pray that the court put an end to our marriage so that I can have rest of mind and have my dignity restored, “the plaintiff stated.

Modupe, Aishat’s mother in her evidence said, “I’m representing my daughter, Aishat Oriade who can’t come to court because she’s sick.

“My lord, I agree to divorce.

“Aishat and Hammed have been living separately for over a year because they are not compatible. All that Hammed has come to do in court this morning is to document and make legal their separation.

“I didn’t know when and how Aishat met Hammed and got married to him. She came with him to our home in 2019 wearing hijab. She introduced him to us as her husband and stated that he was taking good care of her.

“I accepted Alhaji (Hammed) because although a Christian and a member of CAC, I don’t discriminate against other religions.

“It is true that Aishat has a weakness which is anger. She gets angry easily and is very difficult to placate. This I often tell her will be her ruin.

“I was shocked to hear that she drinks. But I must confess that she’s suffering from frustration and depression as a result of her horrible past experiences.

“My lord, she still has her possession in Alhaji’s house and she wishes that all be brought to her, “she concluded.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade pronounced their wedlock dissolved.

The plaintiff was asked to allow the defendant pack all her belongings from his house.

