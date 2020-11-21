My difficulty with sleeping

I am a 55- year old civil servant. I have been having problems for the last two weeks with sleeping. I saw a doctor who gave me some sleeping tablets which helped me to sleep well. My problem now is that I find it difficult to sleep without the drug. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Ade (by SMS)

While sleep medications may be good as a short- term measure for sleeping problems, they are not good as a permanent solution. A good method to sleep without medication is to adapt a good ‘sleep hygiene’. This is a collection of habits that can help you fall asleep more easily and sleep more deeply. These habits include sticking to a regular sleep schedule (same bedtime and wake-up time), seven days a week, exercising at least 30 minutes per day most days of the week as well as getting plenty of natural light exposure during the day. You can do the latter by opening your blinds first thing in the morning and going outside during the day. In addition, establish a regular, relaxing bedtime routine such as taking a warm bath or shower before bed, don’t work, eat or watch TV in bed and go to bed when sleepy and get out of bed if you are tossing and turning. Make sure your sleep environment is pleasant and relaxing. Your bed should be comfortable, and your room shouldn’t be too hot, too cold, or too bright. Be sure your pillow is comfortable and turn off the alert for texts and emails on your phone. Finally, don’t take stimulants such as coffee, wine or alcohol close to bedtime.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.