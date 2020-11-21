53,000 Almajirai, girl-child pupils get free uniforms, learning materials to learn western education in Bauchi

A total of 53,000 Tsangaya Pupils (Almajiris) and Girl child hawkers who are also Quranic pupils have received free Uniforms, learning instructional materials, and child Basic needs under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) program in 9 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State to enable them integrate learning Western education.

Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Education Board (SUBEB) Dr Abubakar Sirimbai Sheikh Dahiru stated this after he inspected the distribution exercise in the benefitting local government areas on Friday,

He said that the items distributed include School Uniforms, learning and instructional materials, Bathing and washing soaps, first aid boxes, toilet and disinfection materials, 6000 two-seater pupils furniture, Mats, school bags and 200 wheel chairs and tricycles to pupils with special needs in the girl child and tsangaya Qur’anic Schools.

He also said that under the program, BESDA constructed Modern toilets, temporary learning shades, boreholes, and constructed wells across the nine local government areas saying, ” The projects are there physically for whoever wants to go and see”.

Abubakar Sirimbai who is the State Project Coordinator of BESDA said that, “with the distributions exercise and employment of 1500 teachers to teach in the newly established centers, it shows that tsangaya school pupils and girls hawkers have returned to classrooms, and very soon the remaining pupils that did not get their learning materials will collect their own.

He explained that, “because during mapping exercise, the number of pupils captured in both girl child and tsangaya centers are over 70,000, but after the covid-19 pandemic, we have carried out the center validation to know the actual number of pupils that returned to school, we have over 58,000 that returned after school reopening as at the time of the exercise , and the number of pupils we have supersedes the target set up by BESDA”.

The SUBEB Chairman further said that, “we are mindful that the number of the Pupils in the school centers will keep increasing in the coming months because many pupils that went to farm will return to classrooms. we use computer technology in the enrollment of the pupils across the over 1000 established centers of learning for Tsangaya and Girl Child Pupils in the state”.

He added that with the current distributions exercise it is now clear that the present administration has touched the lives of citizens in each ward in the nine local government areas which is one of the largest and widest achievements of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed in his efforts to reduce the highest number of out of school children in the State.

Abubakar Sirimbai however commended the Governor for giving them the opportunity to do a quality job that has a direct bearing on the lives of the common man and less privilege in the state.

A Tsangaya School proprietors and girl child center Alaramma Mallam Kabiru and Mallam Muhammadu Zirame commended the steadfastness of the project coordinators and the judicious distribution of the materials and explained that their action is worthy of emulation.

They assured that the pupils will make the best use of the items for the development of education in the state in order to have a good leaders tomorrow.

The benefitting Nine Local Government Areas include: Alkaleri, Bauchi, Misau, Ganjuwa, Jama’are, Itas/Gadau, Katagum, Zaki, and Gamawa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…53000 Almajirai 53000 Almajirai

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…53000 Almajirai 53000 Almajirai

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE