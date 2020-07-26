Ooni says Nigeria will overcome COVID-19 as Ife celebrates Osun festival

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says the country will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ooni of Ife said this while playing host to Osun devotees in his palace as the ancient city celebrated the Osun festival on Saturday.

The Ooni of Ife, who admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic was still ravaging the country, urged Nigerians to always observe laid down precautionary measures and avoid circulation of fake news.

“Unlike the way we used to have it in Ife, we were forced to restrict this celebration which is a major festival in Ife.

“Our restriction made us ensure that we don’t create more problems while trying to solve the one at hand.

“Osun festival as the world knows is the celebration of water and we all know that water is life.

“We’re using this instance to reconnect with our Creator through nature to cleanse the world, and especially to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are remembering our ancestors and it is unfair to call us idol worshipers,” the Ooni of Ife said.

The Osun Government was represented at the event by Mrs Sola Duro-Ladipo, Director of Field Research, Festival and Documentation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Other dignitaries also graced the occasion which was held in adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

(NAN)

