I am a 55-year old retired teacher. My back pain which I have had for years has defied all forms of treatment. Kindly let me know what else to do or I just have to learn to live with this problem.

Beatrice (by SMS)

You don’t have to live with the problem. Slowly increase your activity as you are able. Use over-the-counter and prescription pain relievers for severe pain as directed by your doctor. Get physical therapy to help strengthen muscles and improve your posture. Check with your doctor or physical therapist before starting any exercise routine. Back pain is one of the most common medical problems around the world. Changes to any part of your back—such as ones that may occur with ageing, getting hurt, or having other medical conditions—can lead to back pain. It can start suddenly or come on slowly. It may feel like a dull, constant ache, or a sudden, sharp pain. Anyone can have back pain. You may be more likely to have back pain because of the following: back pain is more common as you age; back pain is more common if you are out of shape. Weak back and abdominal muscles may result in back pain. You may also get back pain if you exercise too hard or too much. If you are overweight or obese, it can put stress on the back and cause pain. Genes can play a role in some disorders that cause back pain. If your job requires you to lift, push, or pull while twisting your spine, you may be more likely to develop back pain. If you work at a desk all day and have poor posture, you may also develop back pain.

