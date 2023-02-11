Rachael Omidiji

Popular Nigerian actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, has reacted to a viral obituary video shared on social media over her support for All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the coming 2023 general election.

The actress posted screenshots of the obituary from YouTube via her Instagram account on Friday, 10th February 2023.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Toyin Abraham said that death was not her portion and that everyone should be allowed to make decisions.

She restated her support for the presidential candidate of the APC.

She wrote, “It is no more democracy if you don’t allow people to make their decisions freely.

“Everyone cannot see things from your own angle only.

“Bullying, harassing, and threatening people’s life because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged at all.

“Why would anyone put this out there? Why? Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice? Why? Death is not my portion in Jesus name. #asiwajubaby #iamasiwajubaby’,” she reiterated.